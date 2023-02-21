5 Facts About Maxime Cressy

Maxime Cressy is by now a familiar name on the professional tour. Not only has he skyrocketed in the ATP rankings in the past two years, but he’s built a reputation for his brilliance at the net.

Learn more about Team Solinco’s Maxime Cressy, who is singlehandedly keeping serve-and-volley tennis alive on the pro circuit.



HE’S A BRUIN

Cressy was recruited to play for UCLA back in 2015, a turning point he describes as a “dream come true.” While it took some time for Cressy to find his stride, he ended his college career at the top of the roster. By his senior year he was the No. 1 singles player for UCLA, an ITA All-American athlete, and clinched the NCAA Doubles Championship for the Bruins.

HE’S ON HIS OWN TIMELINE

In his early years at UCLA, Cressy struggled to keep pace with his teammates and would lose to them often during intra-squad matches. As a Freshman, he did not crack his team’s singles lineup. According to UCLA Head Coach, Billy Martin, not making the singles team was frustrating for Cressy, but ultimately pushed him to work even harder. Together with Martin, Cressy spent countless hours finetuning his technique. He was particularly skilled at his serve and volley combination and enjoyed success at the net. So, he decided to make this style of play a major part of his game plan.

Three years later, Cressy was playing No. 1 singles for UCLA, a substantial jump in the lineup from his No. 12 freshman spot. Currently No. 39 in ATP rankings, he has come a long way and proves his competitive edge goes beyond mere technical ability.

HE’S BEEN PLAYING WITH SOLINCO TOUR BITE SINCE 2016

Cressy has been playing with Solinco’s Tour Bite string since he was a Sophomore at UCLA. The high-performance, co-poly complements his outstanding kick-serve and his aggression at the net – enabling him to put pressure and force opponents out of their comfort zone.

HE’S SERVED AND VOLLEYED HIS WAY TO THE TOP 40

New innovations in string and racquet technology have changed the way the game is played. Players can rely less on the serve and volley tactic as opponents are able to generate the power, pace, and spin they need from off court. Cressy is one of the few athletes on tour who plays the serve and volley. In fact his entire game is centered on rushing the net. He’s adapted this unorthodox strategy for today’s modern game, which has only helped catapult him into the top 40, and score upsets against top 20 players, including Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN), Cameron Norrie (UK), and Pablo Carreno Busta (ES).

In 2022, Cressy claimed his maiden title at the Infosys Hall of Hame Open in Newport, Rhode Island.

HE WAS BORN IN PARIS, BUT REPRESENTS THE USA

Cressy identifies as half-French, half-American. Born in Paris, Cressy moved to California during his senior year in high-school to train at the prestigious Weil Tennis Academy in Ojai. Shortly after, he was recruited to UCLA. In 2018, he switched his nationality to play for the US.





