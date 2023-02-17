Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, February 18, 2023

Grigor Dimitrov faces former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the Rotterdam final. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON







ABN AMRO Open

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

February 13-19, 2023

Prize Money: €2,074,505



Tsitsipas Headlines, Auger-Aliassime Defends in Rotterdam

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays for his first Rotterdam crown. Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is defending champion and second-seeded Andrey Rublev is 2021 Rotterdam champion. Since 1974 countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. From Tom Okker and Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, to Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer, this prestigious ATP 500 tournament has been the stage for the current and upcoming stars of the sport for almost half a century. In parallel, it is a battleground for wheelchair tennis of the highest level. The ABN AMRO Open stands for innovation, which makes it an event for everyone.

Rotterdam ABN AMRO Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here



Qualifying Draw: click here

Results: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, February 18: click here





