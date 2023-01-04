Australian Open prize money–and money throughout the entire Australian summer–has hit a record high in 2023. A total of $76.5 million (Australian dollars) is on offer at the season’s first Grand Slam and more than $100 million will be awarded across all of the tournaments Down Under.



The Aussie Open amount marks a 3.4 percent increase from the 2022 event.

“It is critical to the continued success of the Australian tennis summer,” said tournament director Craig Tiley, “that we provide strong and relevant playing opportunities and ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately. We want to ensure Australia is the launchpad for the global season and that we see as much of them as possible. They inspire us all to engage in this great sport as well as inspiring future generations.

“We are delighted to have more than $100 million in prize money on offer across the Australian summer, along with more chances to compete across the country. We’ve worked tirelessly alongside the ATP and WTA to launch the exciting new United Cup, which includes its own significant ranking points and prize money, a further two WTA and ATP events in Adelaide, the Hobart International and an upgraded ATP 100 Challenger in Canberra.

“At the Australian Open we’ve upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year.”

2023 Australian Open prize money facts

Australian Open total prize pool of $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022

Singles, doubles and qualifying increase by 3.2 per cent

Prize money increases in every round

First round qualifiers – $26,000 up 3 percent

First round doubles teams – $30,975 up 3.1 percent

First round main draw singles players – $106,250 up 3.2 percent

Players reaching the second round – $158,850 up 3.1 percent

Semifinalists will earn $925,000, up 3.4 percent

Singles champions will take home $2.975 million

The total Australian Open prize purse is $76.5 million, up 3.4 percent on AO 2022

Australian Open prize money has increased by more than 321 percent, or $58.32 million in the 20 years since 2003, when it was $18.18 million

Prize money has more than doubled (155 percent increase) from $30 million in 2013 (10 years)

Prize money has increased 283 percent since Craig Tiley became Tournament Director for AO 2007.

Australian Summer of Tennis Prize Money Fast Facts

Exceeds $100 million for the first time – up 10.8 percent on 2022

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers USD $15 million in prize money as well as up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA rankings points.

Australian Open 2023 prize money

SINGLES – men’s and women’s

Per player – 128 draw Winner $ 2,975,000 Runner-up $ 1,625,000 Semifinalists $ 925,000 Quarterfinalists $ 555,250 Round of 16 $ 338,250 Round of 32 $ 227,925 Round of 64 $ 158,850 First Round $ 106,250 QUALIFYING SINGLES – men’s and women’s

Per player – 128 draw Round of 32 $ 55,150 Round of 64 $ 36,575 First Round $ 26,000 DOUBLES – men’s and women’s

Per team – 64 draw Winner $ 695,000 Runner-up $ 370,000 Semifinalists $ 210,000 Quarterfinalists $ 116,500 Round of 16 $ 67,250 Round of 32 $ 46,500 First Round $ 30,975 MIXED DOUBLES

Per team – 32 draw Winner $ 157,750 Runner-up $ 89,450 Semifinalists $ 47,500 Quarterfinalists $ 25,250 Round of 16 $ 12,650 First Round $ 6,600

