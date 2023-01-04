- United Cup Draws and Schedule for Friday, January 6, 2023
Unprecedented prize money on offer for Australian Open and summer Down Under
- Updated: January 4, 2023
Australian Open prize money–and money throughout the entire Australian summer–has hit a record high in 2023. A total of $76.5 million (Australian dollars) is on offer at the season’s first Grand Slam and more than $100 million will be awarded across all of the tournaments Down Under.
The Aussie Open amount marks a 3.4 percent increase from the 2022 event.
“It is critical to the continued success of the Australian tennis summer,” said tournament director Craig Tiley, “that we provide strong and relevant playing opportunities and ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately. We want to ensure Australia is the launchpad for the global season and that we see as much of them as possible. They inspire us all to engage in this great sport as well as inspiring future generations.
“We are delighted to have more than $100 million in prize money on offer across the Australian summer, along with more chances to compete across the country. We’ve worked tirelessly alongside the ATP and WTA to launch the exciting new United Cup, which includes its own significant ranking points and prize money, a further two WTA and ATP events in Adelaide, the Hobart International and an upgraded ATP 100 Challenger in Canberra.
“At the Australian Open we’ve upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year.”
2023 Australian Open prize money facts
- Australian Open total prize pool of $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022
- Singles, doubles and qualifying increase by 3.2 per cent
- Prize money increases in every round
- First round qualifiers – $26,000 up 3 percent
- First round doubles teams – $30,975 up 3.1 percent
- First round main draw singles players – $106,250 up 3.2 percent
- Players reaching the second round – $158,850 up 3.1 percent
- Semifinalists will earn $925,000, up 3.4 percent
- Singles champions will take home $2.975 million
- The total Australian Open prize purse is $76.5 million, up 3.4 percent on AO 2022
- Australian Open prize money has increased by more than 321 percent, or $58.32 million in the 20 years since 2003, when it was $18.18 million
- Prize money has more than doubled (155 percent increase) from $30 million in 2013 (10 years)
- Prize money has increased 283 percent since Craig Tiley became Tournament Director for AO 2007.
Australian Summer of Tennis Prize Money Fast Facts
- Exceeds $100 million for the first time – up 10.8 percent on 2022
- The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers USD $15 million in prize money as well as up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA rankings points.
Australian Open 2023 prize money
|SINGLES – men’s and women’s
Per player – 128 draw
|Winner
|$ 2,975,000
|Runner-up
|$ 1,625,000
|Semifinalists
|$ 925,000
|Quarterfinalists
|$ 555,250
|Round of 16
|$ 338,250
|Round of 32
|$ 227,925
|Round of 64
|$ 158,850
|First Round
|$ 106,250
|QUALIFYING SINGLES – men’s and women’s
Per player – 128 draw
|Round of 32
|$ 55,150
|Round of 64
|$ 36,575
|First Round
|$ 26,000
|DOUBLES – men’s and women’s
Per team – 64 draw
|Winner
|$ 695,000
|Runner-up
|$ 370,000
|Semifinalists
|$ 210,000
|Quarterfinalists
|$ 116,500
|Round of 16
|$ 67,250
|Round of 32
|$ 46,500
|First Round
|$ 30,975
|MIXED DOUBLES
Per team – 32 draw
|Winner
|$ 157,750
|Runner-up
|$ 89,450
|Semifinalists
|$ 47,500
|Quarterfinalists
|$ 25,250
|Round of 16
|$ 12,650
|First Round
|$ 6,600
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.