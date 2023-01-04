- Adelaide International Draws and Schedule for Thursday, January 5, 2023
- Updated: January 4, 2023
Adelaide International
Adelaide, Australia
January 1-8, 2023
Men’s Prize Money: $642,735
Women’s Prize Money: $826,837
Adelaide Hosts Leading Men and Women Down Under
The Adelaide International 1 is one of three events that will be played in Week 1 of the 2023 season, taking place alongside the United Cup and the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune. It will be the first of consecutive ATP 250 tournaments held at Memorial Drive in Adelaide. The second of the events, the Adelaide International 2, will be played from January 9-14th.
Ons Jabeur is the top-seeded woman in Adelaide. The ladies’ draw includes Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.
