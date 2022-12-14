“Break point” less than a month away as trailer for Netflix series is released

From the makers of F1’s “Drive to Survive,” a Netflix tennis series is coming in January of 2023. It has been hyped up massively in the tennis world ever since it began being filmed early in 2022 and anticipation only grew when the trailer was released on Wednesday.

“Break point” follows some of the top players in the world on both the ATP Tour WTA Tour throughout the 2022 season. The goal is to give fans an insightful look into players’ lives both on and off the court. “Drive to Survive” was a humongous success, driving interest in F1 exponentially, and the hope is this new Netflix series will work similar wonders for tennis.

“I think it’s going to make a great show, and I think we gave them some good content,” said Felix Auger-Aliassime. “For me the main goal is that it can help tennis; it can help tennis overall. That would be amazing if we could see a rise in the number of fans and attention for our sport by airing this series.”

“It’s great for the game–moving the game forward,” Frances Tiafoe added. “I’m happy I was part of it and some other guys got a chance to be part of it, as well.”

Auger-Aliassime and Tiafoe are part of list of featured players that also includes Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Sloane Stephens, and Ajla Tomljanovic.



“It’s hard to imagine another sport which has been so dominated by a handful of individuals for so long,” executive producer James Gay-Rees told the AP. “But they are at the end of the cycle–barring, obviously, Novak and Rafa, to some extent. The changing of the guard is happening.



“And, therefore, the timing was really good, too. Because I love tennis, but I’m like, ‘Who is Tsitsipas?’ Do you know what I mean? Honestly. But actually, you realize, ’My God, he’s No. 5 in the world. He’s a really, seriously, good tennis player and he’s a really interesting guy. And I’d like to know more about him.’ Because all I’ve heard for the last 15 to 20 years is, ‘Roger, Roger, Roger. Serena, Serena, Serena.’ For a reason, right? Obviously we’re not disputing that, because they’re legends and icons. But I think it was really exciting shining a light on a new generation.”

January 13 is the premiere and the first five episodes will be available that month. Those five focus on the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Madrid, and Roland Garros. The next five episodes arrive in June and will look at Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queen’s Club, the U.S. Open, and both the ATP and WTA Finals.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.