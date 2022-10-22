Guadalajara Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 23, 2022

Jessica Pegula will play for the Guadalajara title on Sunday. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN







Guadalajara Open

Guadalajara, Mexico

October 17-23, 2022

Prize Money: $2,527,250

Level: WTA 1000



Guadalajara Open Brings Out Stars

Former Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa is top seed in a loaded Guadalajara field that features Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka

Guadalajara Open

Guadalajara Singles Draw: Click Here







Guadalajara Doubles Draw

Guadalajara Qualifying Draw

Guadalajara Open Order of Play for Sunday, October 23: Click Here