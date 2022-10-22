Don't Miss
Guadalajara Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 23, 2022
-
- Updated: October 22, 2022
Guadalajara Open
Guadalajara, Mexico
October 17-23, 2022
Prize Money: $2,527,250
Level: WTA 1000
Guadalajara Open Brings Out Stars
Former Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa is top seed in a loaded Guadalajara field that features Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka
Guadalajara Open
Guadalajara Singles Draw: Click Here
Guadalajara Doubles Draw
Guadalajara Qualifying Draw
Guadalajara Open Order of Play for Sunday, October 23: Click Here
