Roger Federer’s Final Match to Air Live on Tennis Channel on Friday at 2 PM

Tune into Tennis Channel to see Roger Federer’s farewell match on Friday.



Tennis Channel, the exclusive U.S. home of the 2022 Laver Cup from The O2 Arena in London, will present the final match of Roger Federer’s remarkable career on Friday at 2 pm Eastern time.



The 20-time Grand Slam champion will partner with 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal versus the team U.S. team of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The match will follow the conclusion of the Andy Murray versus Alex de Minaur singles match.



In addition to airing live on Tennis Channel, the match will also be simulcast on select Bally Sports regional networks as well as T2 Tennis Channel’s new free ad-supported television (FAST) channel, T2, available on Samsung TV Plus to anyone with a Samsung television made in 2017 or later.



Federer won 11 Grand Slam championships between 2004 and 2007. Federer’s 103 career titles puts him second only to Jimmy Connors on the men’s all-time titles list, and claim the No. 1 singles ranking for years. His longtime rivalry with Nadal is thought to be one of the best in tennis or any other sport.

