Don't Miss
- Toronto Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- San Jose Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
- Tennis News • Medvedev, Alcaraz, Tsitsipas top three seeds as Rogers Cup draw revealed
- Montreal Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
- San Jose Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
- Rafa Nadal Withdraws from Montreal
- San Jose Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022
- Citi Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022
- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Friday, August 5th, 2022
- Fila Players to Wear Deuce Court and Heritage Collections in US Open Series
- Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Toronto Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
-
- Updated: August 7, 2022
National Bank Open
Toronto, Canada
August 8-14, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $2,697,250
Champions Converge in Canada
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Venus Williams all make their returns in Toronto. Camilia Giorgi is defending tournament champion. Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, Osaka, Venus and Serena are all in the field.
National Bank Open
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Sunday, August 7th: Click Here
← Previous Story San Jose Draws and Schedule for Sunday, August 7th, 2022