San Jose Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022

- Updated: August 2, 2022
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
San Jose, California
August 1-7, 2022
Surface: Hard Court
Prize money: $757,900
Stars Shine in San Jose
Several stars launch their US Open Series in San Jose. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the top contenders in a loaded San Jose field. Co-founded by Billie Jean King in 1971, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world. Owned and operated by IMG, the Hologic WTA Tour 500-level event is the first women’s stop on the US Open Series and features a 28-player singles draw, and 16-team doubles draw.
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Tuesday, August 2nd: Click Here