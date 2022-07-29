Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Saturday, July 30, 2022

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain will play his 21st career final in Kitzbühel, EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT







Generali Open Kitzbühel

Kitzbühel, Austria

July 25-30th, 2022

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €534,555

Kitzbühel Presents Beauty of Red Clay

Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster. .

Generali Open Kitzbühel

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Saturday, July 30th: Click Here