Generali Open Kitzbühel Draws and Schedule for Saturday, July 30, 2022
-
- Updated: July 29, 2022
Generali Open Kitzbühel
Kitzbühel, Austria
July 25-30th, 2022
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €534,555
Kitzbühel Presents Beauty of Red Clay
Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster. .
Generali Open Kitzbühel
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of play for Saturday, July 30th: Click Here
