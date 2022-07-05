Nick Kyrgios Charged with Assaulting Former Girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios reacts at Wimbledon. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex girlfriend.

Two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Kyrgios faces an August court date to face a charge of common assault against former girlfriend Chiara Passari.

The Australian Capital Territory Police confirmed to The Canberra Times that Kyrgios was charged and would appear in court early next month.

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kyrgios’ attorney, Jason Moffett, told The Canberra Times his client is aware of the charge.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” Moffett told The Canberra Times.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios is scheduled to face Cristian Garin for a spot in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Last October, Adelaide police were called to hotel room Kyrgios and Passari were sharing during quarantine due to a “verbal argument” South Australia police said.

The couple was then required to “spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms,” South Australia police told News.com.au.

The argument reportedly stemmed from an Instagram post Passari shared that showed Kyrgios in bed with “a naked girl” who wasn’t his girlfriend.