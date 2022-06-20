Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

Maddison Inglis of Australia plays her Wimbledon qualifying opener on Court One on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

The Championships Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 20-23rd, 2022

Working for a Wimbledon Main-Draw Spot

American Katie Volynets is the top seeded in the ladies’ qualifying draw for Wimbledon. Spanish world No. 90 Bernabe Zapata Miralles is the No. 1 seed in the men’s qualifying draw.

The Championships Wimbledon Qualifying

