Home / Draws and Results / Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

Maddison Inglis of Australia plays her Wimbledon qualifying opener on Court One on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

The Championships Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 20-23rd, 2022

Working for a Wimbledon Main-Draw Spot
American Katie Volynets is the top seeded in the ladies’ qualifying draw for Wimbledon. Spanish world No. 90 Bernabe Zapata Miralles is the No. 1 seed in the men’s qualifying draw.

The Championships Wimbledon Qualifying

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Tuesday, June 21st: Click Here