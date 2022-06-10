- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s Tennis Picks For the Stuttgart Semis: Andy Murray vs. Nick Kyrgios and Berrettini vs. Otte
- Tsitsipas, Murray set up Stuttgart Tennis showdown, Kyrgios also reaches quarterfinals
- Wimbledon Prize Money Increase Benefits Qualifiers
- ATP Expanding Madrid, Rome and Shanghai Masters Starting in 2023
- 2023 BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Ticket Packages Available
- Showtime Shines Documentary Spotlight on John McEnroe
- Ryan Seggerman Earns First ATP Point at SoCal Pro Circuit Event
- Alexander Zverev will miss Wimbledon a summer hard courts are in doubt following ankle surgery
- Anett Kontaveit Splits from Coach Dmitry Tursunov
- No problem for Rafael Nadal staying perfect in French Open tennis finals, as he routs Casper Ruud in straight sets
- Rafael Nadal Crushes Casper Ruud to win 14th Roland Garros Crown
- Iga Swiatek caps off unprecedented five-month, 35-match win streak run with second French Open title
- Alexander Zverev Suffered Torn Ligaments in Right Foot
- 10sBalls Shares Ricky’s pick for the French Open Tennis final: Nadal vs. Ruud
- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 5, 2022
Tsitsipas, Murray set up Stuttgart Tennis showdown, Kyrgios also reaches quarterfinals
-
- Updated: June 10, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
The BOSS Open draw may not be of Grand Slam caliber–understandable since it is only an ATP 250 tournament. But at the same time it is likely to keep a good number of its star players around for the duration–unlike the French Open.
Top two seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini are through to the quarterfinals, joined by Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios. Although Tsitsipas, Murray, and Kyrgios are all in the top half, a quaterfinal clash between Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego at the bottom of the bracket makes for an intriguing matchup on Friday.
Berrettini and Sonego advanced on Wednesday, while Tsitsipas, Murray, and Kyrgios punched their tickets to the last eight on Thursday. Following a bye, Tsitsipas made quick 6-3, 6-4 work of Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.
“I could work a little bit on the percentage of the first serve, which could be higher,” admitted the fifth-ranked Greek, who had not won a grass-court match since 2019. “Otherwise I was very involved with my footwork–being very active on the first ball on the serve, pushing my opponent back. It was a good match.”
Next up for Tsitsipas is Murray, who battled past Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6(4). A roller-coaster second set saw the 35-year-old Scot go up by a break, fall behind 5-2, recover to force a tiebreaker, and then clinch victory by taking the ‘breaker seven points to four.
“He is predictable in his unpredictability,” Murray said of Bublik during his on-court interview. “You are prepared for some amazing shots and then maybe some loose games. Today he played some amazing stuff for five or six games in the second set and everything was coming off and I was getting a bit frustrated, but I kept fighting. Held a tough game at 2-5 and I thought I played well through to the finish.”
Kyrgios needed three sets to advance, as he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3. The 27-year-old Aussie fired 20 aces compared to just one double-fault and he did not get broken a single time.
“He is a hell of a player,” Kyrgios said. “He is the World No. 25 for a reason and he has beaten some great opponents, so I knew he is dangerous. When he gets in his groove he is hard to get out of. I am just really happy with the way I competed.”
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.