Iga Swiatek won her fourth straight title. Photo credit: Porsche Tennis Facebook

A trio of Porsches parked behind the baseline shined in her sightline.

Iga Swiatek was too busy streaking through this red-clay express route to notice.

World No. 1 Swiatek shredded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in today’s Stuttgart final scoring her 23rd straight win and capturing her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Swiatek saved both break points she faced and never trailed in a powerful one hour, 24-minute performance.

It is Swiatek’s seventh career title, including her third career clay-court crown.

The WTA Tour is Iga’s road and the rest of the players are passengers on this triumphant trek.

The top-seeded Swiatek continues creating the scenic through the pro circuit. Swiatek, who launched this sensational run winning Doha before becoming the fourth woman to sweep the Sunshine Double—winning Indian Wells and Miami in succession—hit another milestone today.

The first Polish player to reach the world 1 ranking is the first woman to score 30 wins his season. Swiatek improved to 30-3 on the season—that’s just six fewer wins than the 36 she scored last season.

Contesting her second straight Stuttgart final, Sabalenka beat a series of talented opponents—Bianca Andreescu, Anett Kontaveit and Paula Badosa—to reach her first final since winning the title in Madrid last year. Today, Sabalenka did not match Swiatek’s convincing and clean combinations.

The top seed broke at love in Sabalenka’s opening service game for a 2-0 lead.

Though she was pushed to deuce in her first three serve games, Swiatek stood strong withstanding the pressure extending her lead to 4-1.

Off the mark quickly, Swiatek burst up to a drop shot and shoveled a forehand pass for double set point. Sabalenka double faulted as Swiatek took the opening set in 37 minutes.

The Wimbledon semifinalist withstood three double faults and fended off a couple of break points holding to level the second set after two games.

The world No. 1’s return game distinguished her throughout this match. Swiatek slashed a backhand down the line into the corner for break point in the sixth game. Measuring her backhand again, Swiatek torched another two-handed winner down the line scoring the first break of the second set for a 4-2 lead.

Showing her all-court acumen, Swiatek attacked net behind backhand then delivered a stunning backhand drop volley consolidating the break for 5-2.

Racing out to triple championship point in the ensuing game, Swiatek converted her third championship point when Sabalenka’s forehand sprayed wide. Swiatek tossed her Tecnifibre racquet aside celebrating her seventh career title jumping in the air then sharing a hug with her coach.

How dominant has Swiatek been delivering the 10th longest winning streak on the WTA? Swiatek has stormed through 32 of the last 33 sets she’s played dropping the lone set in that span in her 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 semifinal win over Liudmila Samsonova in yesterday’s semifinal.