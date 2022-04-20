- Maria Sharapova is Pregnant with First Child!
Maria Sharapova is Pregnant with First Child!
- Updated: April 20, 2022
Maria Sharapova celebrated her 35th birthday with baby news.
The former world No. 1 took to Instagram sharing joyous news—she’s pregnant expecting her first child with fiancée Alexander Gilkes.
“Precious beginnings!!!” a beaming Sharapova wrote in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of her on the beach cradling her baby bump. “🤍👼🏻 Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty ☺️🐣🎂”
The happy news comes about 16 months after Sharapova announced her engagement to Gilkes, a British art dealer who was once married to Meghan Markle’s close friend Mischa Nonoo. Gilkes’ four-year marriage ended in 2017.
Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova was previously engaged to NBA player Sasha Vujačić back in 2011. That relationship concluded back in 2012.
“Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy,” Gilkes posted on Instagram following the couple’s engagement announcement. “I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you Maria Sharapova.”