Ricky’s Tennis picks for Thursday in Monte-Carlo, including Fritz vs. Korda

By Ricky Dimon



Sebastian Korda and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be trying to build on big wins when they get back on the court at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday. They are going up against Taylor Fritz and David Goffin, respectively.Here is my preview and picks for two of Thursday’s best matchups at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters.



(10) Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Korda



It will be an all-American affair between two rising stars when Fritz and Korda battle for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters on Thursday. It has already been an outstanding week for Korda, who beat Botic Van de Zandschulp 7-5, 6-4 in round one and then stunned Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3. Success on clay is nothing new for the 21-year-old, whose only ATP title has come in Parma (2021) and he also reached the fourth round of the 2020 French Open.



Fritz had a more favorable draw in the first two rounds and just barely capitalized on it, scraping past both wild card Lucas Catarina and Marin Cilic in three sets. The world No. 13 is 19-6 this season with a title in Indian Wells and a fourth-round performance at the Australian Open. Clay may not be Fritz’s best surface, but he has advanced at least one round in each of the past three French Opens. Although the red stuff favors Korda, it probably won’t tip the scales so much that the underdog pulls off yet another upset of one of the hottest players on tour.



Pick: Fritz in 3