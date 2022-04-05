ATP Tennis Results From Houston plus schedule and draws

Don't Miss
- Updated: April 5, 2022
|Ten Americans In River Oaks Second Round
Six Americans On Tap For Wednesday’s Singles Slate
|Singles Draw Doubles Draw Qualifying Draw Live Scores
|Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Singles – First Round
[5] Cristian Garin (Chile) def. [WC] Jack Sock (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) def. Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 6-4
[7] Tommy Paul (USA) def. Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 3-2 retired (left calf strain)
[WC] J.J. Wolf (USA) def. [8] Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Steve Johnson (USA) def. Denis Kudla (USA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) def. Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Sam Querrey (USA) def. Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia) 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(6)
[Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) def. Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-4, 6-2
Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) def. [Q] Max Purcell (Australia) 7-6(7), 6-3
Alejandro Table (Chile) def. [Q] Christian Harrison (USA) 6-1, 6-4
Jordan Thompson (Australia) def. [LL] Steven Diez (Canada) 6-3, 6-2
[Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA) def. Juan Pablo Varillas (Peru) 5-1 retired (upset stomach/nausea)
Doubles – First Round
Luke Saville (Australia) & John-Patrick Smith (Australia) def. [4] Hans Hach Verdugo (Mexico) & Austin Krajicek (USA) 7-5, 2-6, 10-8
Nicholas Monroe (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Brazil) def. Sadio Doumbia (France) & Fabien Reboul (France) 6-3, 6-4
ORDER OF PLAY – Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Stadium Start at 12 noon
Robert Galloway (USA) & Jackson Withrow (USA) vs. [2] Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) & Lukasz Kubot (Poland)
Not Before 2 p.m.
[LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) vs. Sam Querrey (USA)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) vs. [7] Tommy Paul (USA)
Night Session – Not Before 6 p.m.
[3] Reilly Opelka (USA) vs. [Q] Mitchell Kreuger (USA)
[Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) vs. [WC] J.J. Wolf (USA)
Court 3 Start at 1 p.m.
Treat Huey (Philippines) & Denis Kudla (USA) vs. Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia)
After Suitable Rest
[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) vs. Steve Johnson (USA) & Sam Querrey (USA)
After Suitable Rest
Andre Goransson (Sweden) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA) vs. [3] [WC] Jack Sock (USA) & Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
After Suitable Rest
Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA) vs. Mackenzie McDonald (USA) & Tommy Paul (USA)
Court 7 Start at 3:30 p.m.
Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador) & Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) vs. [WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA)
TIDBITS
Two-Time Champion Johnson Among American Winners
Two-time champion Steve Johnson, who has won 10 of his last 11 matches at River Oaks with his win over Denis Kudla, is one of 10 Americans in the second round. Other notable American winners include former Ohio State All-American J.J. Wolf, two-time finalist Sam Querrey, and TIAFOE OR GIRON. The 10 Americans in the second round is tied for the most at US Clay in the Houston-era set in 2018.
Three-Time ATP Tour Winner Opelka Headlines Wednesday Schedule
American Reilly Opelka, the No. 3 seed, headlines the night session as he takes on Dallas resident Mitchell Krueger on Wednesday night not before 6 p.m. on Stadium Court. Opelka, who won his third career title in Dallas and reached the final in Delray Beach in February, has won nine of his last 12 matches in the United States. He currently has a four-match winning streak in Texas.