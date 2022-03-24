- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, March 24th
-
- Updated: March 24, 2022
Miami Open
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, Florida
March 21-April 3, 2022
$9,554,920
Opportunity Waves for Best at the Beach
The Miami Open welcomes fans back and offers major opportunity for players. Two-time defending women’s champion Ash Barty is out recovering from injury. Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed on the women’s side with Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek aiming to complete the Sunshine Double and win her first Miami Open. None of the Big 3 champions—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer—are in the field, which offers men’s contenders Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev a shot at the title. Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Jannik Sinner for the 2021 title, is back to defend his crown. Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are among the wild-card recipients.
