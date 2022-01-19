Australian Open 2022 Updated Singles Tennis Draws, Results and Day 4 Order Of Play

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev takes on Aussie Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Thursday. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Open

Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

January 17-30, 2022

A$75,000,000



History At Stake at 2022 Australian Open

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is bidding to become the first Aussie woman since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to raise the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in this 110th edition of the Australian Open. Reigning champion Naomi Osaka is competing for her third Australian Open title in the last four years. On the men’s side, Rafa Nadal, who beat Roger Federer to win the 2009 AO title, is playing for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam crown. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays for a second straight Slam title and continues his quest to reach the world No. 1 ranking. Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek are reigning men’s doubles champions. Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the 2021 AO women’s doubles title. This is the 54th Australian Open of the Open Era.



