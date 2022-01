Australian Open Qualifying Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/12/22

American Caty McNally faces Yue Yuan in Australian Open qualifying round two on Wednesday. Photo credit: WorldTeam Tennis







Australian Open Qualifying

Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

January 10-13, 2022





Melbourne Park Hosts Australian Open Qualifying

Slovakian Andrej Martin is the top men’s seed in a qualifying draw that features notable names including Ernests Gulbis, Robin Haase, Dudi Sela, Elias Ymer and more. World No. 111 Anna Kalinskaya is the No. 1 women’s seed headlining a draw that includes former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani, Roland Garros quarterfinalist Martina Trevisan, 2017 AO semifinalist Coco Vandeweghe, Katie Boulter, Aleksandra Krunic and more.



