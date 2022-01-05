﻿Does The Sport Of Tennis Lack Common Sense?

Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia poses for photographs with Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley (L) on Brighton Beach with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup following his men’s singles finals win against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Holding a tennis event in a pandemic not once but twice. Letting unvaccinated players on the court. What happens to the ball boys, the officials, and the opponents? The driver picking up players from the hotel and driving them around?

If Djoko hits an approach shot and comes into the net, will the other player who is vaxxed have to let Novak win the point so they can remain 1.5 meters away from each other, which is the typical social distancing distance in Australia?

Can you as a player in the draw refuse to play an unvaccinated player? What does OHS say about this? We all have to disclose our vaccination status to get a coffee, to enter a shopping centre, scan in and out. People have missed their loved one’s funerals, birthdays, weddings, and other major milestones. Craig Tiley is still claiming Djoko didn’t receive any special favour…

The latest tennis news is that Tennys Sandgren will miss the Australian Open this year. Sandgren will not apply for a medical exemption.

Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert will also miss this year’s Open due to the vaxx rules.

Olivia Gadecki a promising young Australian player will not be playing the Open either as she doesn’t want to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gael Monfils will no longer be an ambassador for Wilson. Can’t wait to see where he is heading next.

Some good news: Sloane Stephens got married on January 1, 2022 to American Professional Soccer player Jozy Altidore. The couple got engaged in April 2019.

Bernard Tomic said in his Instagram post today that he is on the way to Melbourne and will do doing behind the scenes updates. Still no update on his playing schedule.

Nick Kyrgios has been in bed for the last couple of days. Nick has had several COVID-19 tests and they are all negative. His asthma is not great right now. He sent some super nice red roses to his girlfriend though.

James Duckworth lost his match at the ATP Cup but managed to play 4 shots with his cap in his hand after it fell off his head. James went on to win the point with an amazing forehand. How much is going to be about tennis this summer? Let’s hope all of it!



