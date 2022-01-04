AUSTRALIAN OPEN News • Kia Arena unveiled at Melbourne Park

The stunning new 5,000 seat show court at Melbourne Park has been named Kia Arena, with the official signage revealed today.



“Kia has been on the Australian Open journey with us for the past 21 years and worked with us side-by-side to grow the event exponentially during that time,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.



“The naming of Kia Arena today is another example of the strength of our partnership and provides a year-round platform for Kia to showcase the great relationship between Kia and the AO.



“Kia Arena is a spectacular new asset and provides another premium space for our fans to enjoy great tennis in January.”



The multi-year agreement includes:



*Kia Arena signage around the stadium, both externally and internally

*Digital signage on the totems outside the entrance

*20 flagpoles circling Kia Arena



“The past two decades have been an incredible journey for Kia at the Australian Open, and we are excited to continue our partnership with the world’s most exciting tennis Grand Slam,” Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Artur Martins said.



“In line with our brand belief that “movement inspires ideas”, we hope to see many memorable moves unfold at the Kia Arena.”



More than 130 Kia vehicles will make up the Australian Open fleet in 2022, including 10 of the brand-new EV6 all-electric cars, as part of Kia’s commitment to sustainability. The fleet will be officially launched during the traditional Kia handover ceremony the week before the AO begins.



Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com.au/ausopen. Visit ausopen.com for more information