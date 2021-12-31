Tennis Tidbits • Global Chick • 31 December Last Day of the Year

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during a practice session ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Daniil Medvedev must be an Aussie Open Trophy contender? He is a quirky player, hard to beat with a funny sense of humour.

Naomi Osaka’s hair is different again. She had braids when she arrived at the airport. She was hitting on Rod Laver yesterday and the braids were out. Great to see her super cute smile.

Nothing new about Novak playing Australian Open. We know he pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. It will be interesting to see what happens and how the Victorian Government will deal with this. Melbournians don’t seem too keen on having him there. The crowd needs to be vaxxed but not the players…………..um confusing, to say the least.

We know what Nick Kyrgios is thinking. He probably doesn’t care but it would be nice to see him do well at the Open. Bernard Tomic is still trying to challenge NK. Tomic is still adamant he can compete with the best. Let’s wait and see, not sure where he is going to play his first Aussie Tournament this summer.

Serena William’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou shared a story about how tennis made him feel better when he was younger. Patrick struggled with illness, panic attacks and lack of self-esteem. Tennis saved his life. Mouratoglou was very passionate about the sport and felt straight away he had found his place on the tennis court. His parents didn’t see tennis as a career and wanted him to study so they didn’t support his tennis career.



In 1996 he started the Mouratoglou Academy to help younger tennis players achieve their dream and full potential. Patrick wanted to be a tennis pro so badly but due to his studies, he had to hang up his rackets. Looking back at his coaching career, he has coached several of the world’s top players including the GOAT Serena Williams. Mouratoglou posts tennis tips videos on his Insta almost every day. Have a look at @patrickmouratoglou.

40000 children will participate in the AO Holiday Program. Around 275 Tennis Australia Coach Members will deliver the Holiday Program at 450 venues around Australia.

“The AO Holiday Program is a wonderful opportunity to engage with kids, coaches and clubs around the country as we prepare for all the excitement of the 2022 Australian Open,” says Tom Larner from Tennis Australia. Participating players in the program will receive AO lanyards, and player accreditation to feel like proper tennis pros. They will also be given Bondi Sands Sunscreen (Great sunscreen by the way).

We did see an ad for the sunscreen with Lleyton Hewitt as the poster boy – Only one thing – Global Chick got a bit confused when they portrayed Hewitt as a lefty!

Happy New Year and if you are in Melbourne next year – Don’t forget to go and visit Healesville Sanctuary. By far the best place to see a Koala up close. You can also feed Kangaroos.