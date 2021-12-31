Happy New Year From Australian Tennis • Bring Back Davis Cup As We Knew It

Russian Davis Cup team captain Shamil Tarpishchev (L) and players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup Final between Russia and Croatia in Madrid, Spain, 05 December 2021. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Australians are a funny breed when it comes to sports. Arriving in Australia in the early ’90s things were crazy. I attended several sporting events and soon realized what huge impact sports have on the average Australian. Grown men with painted faces and wigs. Well, there are the crazy Swedes leaving the cold Swedish winter to spend a couple of weeks drinking during the Australian Open. It is party 24 hours a day. Sitting in the sun drinking, and then drinking some more and then doing it all again the next day. The Swedish players always claimed they got through some of their matches thanks to the Swedish fans getting behind them. Still a bit traumatised about grown men in wigs shouting, singing and dancing but a little jealous as it looks like a lot of fun.

In Australia, they don’t forget anyone who did well especially on the sports field. If you kicked a goal in the 1981 AFL footy final the chances are you will still be recognised in the supermarket. Davis Cup is another event Australians adore.

Todd Woodbridge was very unhappy about the new Davis Cup format. He said earlier this month, “The people that are making these decisions really need to take a look at themselves, because this event, I think, won’t be with us in five years’ time. If you’ve wrecked the most historic competition in the game you probably have to resign and move on.”

10sballs.com’s friend Louise Pleming was one of many former players commentating and agreeing with Todd. We spotted support from Teddy’s sister-in-law Nicole Bradtke as well. Aussie legend Todd is Global Chick’s favourite tennis commentator. He is knowledgeable and pleasant to listen to. He doesn’t talk during the points either.

Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in action during a practice session ahead of the 2022 ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

ATP Cup in Sydney is kicking off tomorrow, or Saturday the 1st of January, not sure where we are in the world and the time difference at the moment. Chile will take on Spain first up. Spain is looking great on the singles front with Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut playing the singles matches. Carreno Busta is a super nice guy very polite – that was just a side note.

Welcome to the action-packed Summer of Australian Tennis.