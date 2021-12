Mubadala World Tennis Championship Draws, Results and Order of Play for 12/18/21

Andy Murray will face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Photo credit: Mubadala World Tennis Championship







Mubadala World Tennis Championship

International Tennis Centre

Abu Dhabi, UAE

December 16-18, 2021





Champions Return to Abu Dhabi

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The annual Championship, which features eight (six male and two female) of the world’s leading tennis stars, has consistently brought world-class entertainment to the UAE since 2009. Five-time champion Rafa Nadal, World No. 5 Andrey Rublev, Wimbledon semifinalist, Denis Shapovalov, and World Top 25 players Taylor Fritz and Dan Evans, as well as three-time Grand Slam Champion and Andy Murray are all in the field.



Mubadala World Tennis Championship Draw



Draw: click here



Results for Friday, December 17th: click here



Order of Play for Saturday, December 18th: click here