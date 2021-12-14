- More Tennis Gossip and Tidbits in A December To Remember 2021• From 10sBalls
- Updated: December 14, 2021
Where to start ? We just wrote one of these …
So here’s another. There‘s so much going on so here’s part 2
• Spanish tennis star Pablo Carreno Busta got married to his longtime love Claudia in Gijon, Asturias. It was a beautiful ceremony.
• The Aussie Dynamic Duo of Daria “Dasha “ Gavriola married forever boyfriend the handsome Luke Saville. The ring was carried to them by their dog TOFU a cute little “hotdog.”
The wedding was attended by all the Aussies including Louise Pleming, Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders. Louise took some time off from her RALLY 4 Ever. Please check out her amazing program in Sydney.
•Grand Slam Tours has a huge gathering in Maui. Yes, one of our team is there. They sure put on great events and clinics.
•News from Jamaica that Dustin “DREDDY” Brown got engaged. No wedding date set yet. Great news.
•Argentinian star Diego Swartzman Had a court named after him – congrats on the huge honor
• We wonder Who Nicolas Mahut is playing Doubles with? His long-time doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert chooses not to be vaccinated. So looks like he is staying home for awhile…
• It was announced today that Emma Raducanu has Covid and won’t be playing in Abu Dhabi .
• Oh , another marriage. The newly retired British former number Jo Konta got married to longtime boyfriend Jackson Wade.
We wish all the newlyweds Happy lives.
Stay tuned more to come