Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal headline Melbourne Summer Tourneys • Entry List Here

Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal return to action in Melbourne the week before the Australian Open begins.



The Melbourne Summer Set, comprising two WTA 250 and one ATP 250 tournaments, will feature some of the world’s biggest names warming up for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park from January 3-9th, 2022.



Twenty of the world’s top 50 women will start the 2022 season in Victoria, including four-time Grand Slam champion and defending AO champion Naomi Osaka, world No.11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu and former world No.1 Simona Halep.



Twenty-time Grand Slam champion and world No.6 Rafael Nadal joins former world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov, former world No.4 Kei Nishikori alongside Australians Jordan Thompson and Alexei Popyrin in the ATP 250 Melbourne Summer Set.



Melbourne Summer Set 1 & 2



WTA 250 – Entry List



No. 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

No. 13 Naomi Osaka (JPN)

No. 18 Jessica Pegula (USA)

No. 19 Emma Raducanu (GBR)

No. 20 Simona Halep (ROU)

No. 21 Elise Mertens (BEL)

No. 26 Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

No. 31 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

No. 34 Camila Giorgi (ITA)

No. 36 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

No. 37 Jil Teichmann (SUI)

No. 38 Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

No. 39 Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

No. 42 Yulia Putinseva (KAZ)

No. 43 Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

No. 44 Clara Tauson (DEN)

No. 47 Ann Li (USA)

No. 48 Tereza Martincova (CZE)

No. 49 Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

No. 50 Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Full main draw entry list here