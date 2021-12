Davis Cup Semifinal Draws, Results and Order of Play for 12/5/21

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev leads Russia into its sixth Davis Cup final against Croatia at the Madrid Arena on Sunday. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO







Davis Cup Finals

Semifinals and Final

Madrid Arena

Madrid, Spain

December 2 -December 5, 2021





Tennis World Turns to Madrid

A new Davis Cup champion will be crowned as reigning champion Spain was knocked out of the 18-team Davis Cup finals. Croatia toppled Italy in Turin to reach its fifth Davis Cup semifinal. Croatia will face Serbia, led by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic for a spot in Sunday’s Davis Cup final at the Madrid Arena. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Olympic mixed doubles gold medal champion Andrey Rublev lead the Russian Tennis Federation, which has not dropped a tie reaching its semifinal against Germany



