Austrian Tennis Star Theim Is Ready for His Comeback From Injury

Dominic Thiem has not played since Mallorca in June.

Dominic Thiem is set to return from injury in time to compete at the 2022 Australian Open, the Austrian announced on social media Tuesday.

The former World No. 3 has been recovering from a right wrist injury that he sustained at the Mallorca Championships in June. Thiem revealed last month that he would not require surgery on his wrist, which prevented him from defending his US Open title in September, with his recovery stepping up in recent weeks.

“I am very happy to announce that my recovery is going well. The MRI I did today showed that my wrist injury has improved significantly. A couple of weeks ago I started playing with soft balls and was able to switch to normal tennis balls during yesterday’s practise session. My team and I strongly believe that I’ll be ready to make my comeback to competition later this year.

I’ll be returning to competition in December and will be playing the MWTC 2021 in Abu Dhabi – with the objective to return to the tour for the 2022 Australian Open. Needless to say that the vaccine is needed to play both events, and in my case I have already been vaccinated. I saw recently some news about this and I had made it very clear that I would get vaccinated. Hopefully the next time things won’t be taken this far as I saw last week…

Last but not least, I would like to thank all of my fans who have been incredibly supportive these last couple of months and I cannot wait to play my first competitive match in a little over a month.”