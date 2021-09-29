Djokovic Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Novak Djokovic has stepped out of Indian Wells.

The world No. 1 announced he has withdrawn from next week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic has not played since bowing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final earlier this month.

“I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favorite place to go,” Djokovic said in a message posted on social media. “I hope to see you next year!”

Djokovic joins world No. 1 Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in missing Indian Wells. Both Nadal and Federer are out for the season.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has accepted an Indian Wells wild card.