SAN DIEGO OPEN TENNIS ATP 250 — Tennis Channel Broadcast Schedule

2021 SAN DIEGO OPEN ATP 250

TENNIS CHANNEL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Monday, September 27 through Friday, October 1

11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET: Center Court Coverage (coverage of Sofia, Chicago, San Diego)

9:30pm PT / 12:30am ET: Tennis Channel Live (daily recap show)



Saturday, October 2

2pm PT /5pm ET (or following Chicago SF): San Diego Semifinals

6pm PT/ 9pm ET (or Followed by) TC Live



Sunday, October 3

3:30pm PT / 6:30 ET: TC Live

4pm PT/ 7pm ET: San Diego Final



Tuesday, September 28 through Sunday, October 3, encore coverage will follow.