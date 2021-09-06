US Open Tennis Results for 9/6/21

Maria Sakkari of Greece (R) and Bianca Andreescu of Canada shake hands at the net after their match on the eighth day of the US Open. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

US Open

New York, NY, U.S.A.

August 30 – September 12, 2021

Prize Money: $57.5 million



US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular

The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.



