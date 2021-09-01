Djokovic Advances at U.S. Open, Several Other Seeds Fall on Dramatic Day of Five-setters

Novak Djokovic in action against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE





By Ricky Dimon



The literal storm is coming on Wednesday in New York, as Hurricane Ida barrels its way up the United States and will surely reduce play only to Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong courts for at least 24 hours.



But there was no calm before it on Tuesday.



In what was a wild day of men’s tennis at the U.S. Open, seven five-setters entertained the crowd and all three seeded players who were involved in the marathons failed to come away with a win. Pablo Carreno Busta lost to Maxime Cressy, Fabio Fognini also squandered a two-set lead over Vasek Pospisil, and Karen Khachanov fell to an in-form Lloyd Harris. Both Carreno Busta and Fognini succumbed in fifth-set tiebreakers.



There were a total of four final-set ‘breakers, the craziest of which saw Andreas Seppi outlast Marton Fucsovics 15-13.

Here are all of the five-setters that took place on Tuesday:



(Q) Maxime Cressy d. (9) Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7)



Lloyd Harris d. (25) Karen Khachanov 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Andreas Seppi d. Marton Fucsovics 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(13)



Tallon Griekspoor d. Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Vasek Pospisil d. (28) Fabio Fognini 2-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(4)



Albert Ramos-Vinolas d. Lucas Pouille 6-1, 5-7, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4



Jordan Thompson d. Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(3)



In more straightforward results, Novak Djokovic kicked off his bid for the calendar-year Grand Slam by beating impressive 18-year-old Holger Rune in four sets. Among those als advancing were Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner, Gael Monfils, Aslan Karatsev, Reilly Opelka, and Alexander Bublik.



Joining Carreno Busta, Khachanov, and Fognini on the sidelines were fellow seeds David Goffin, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Sonego.

Taylor Fritz in action against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championship. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE





De Minaur fell to Fritz in four sets during the night session in Louis Armstrong. Fritz is on his way to a blockbuster all-American battle with Jenson Brooksby on Thursday.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.