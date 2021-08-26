WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/27/21

Elina Svitolina plays Rebecca Peterson for a spot in the Chicago final. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA



WTA Chicago Women’s Open

Chicago, United States, IL

Aug 22 – Aug 28, 2021



Women’s

Surface: Hardcourt

Level: WTA 250

Draw size: Singles 32

Prize money: $235,238

The WTA tour will visit the Windy City of Chicago for a WTA 250 event running in the penultimate week of August. As a WTA 250 event, it will feature a solid field of player albeit without any real star power. The top seed will be Elena Rybakina who finished 4th at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Besides Rybakina we will see French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, Olympic Games medalist Marketa Vondrousova and other notable players such as Tomljanovic and Cirstea. The event will be played on hard courts and it will be the final WTA event ahead of the US Open. Check out the full entry list below.





Singles Draw

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here



Results for Thursday, August 26th: click here

Order of Play for Friday, August 27th: click here