National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/14/21

Reilly Opelka takes on world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the Toronto final. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI



National Bank Open by Rogers

Toronto, Canada

August 9 – August 15, 2021

Prize Money: $2,850,975





Rafael Nadal is Two-Time Defending National Bank Open Champion

Five-time champion Rafael Nadal won the National Bank Open crown in both 2018 and 2019. Daniil Medvedev is the top seed in this year’s draw. Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

