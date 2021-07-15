Murray is in, Evans is out of the Olympics

Jamie Murray has been named Dan Evan’s replacement for Team Great Britain’s tennis team for the Tokyo Games. Evans had to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

Evans said he was “hugely disappointed” by being forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus.

A statement from Dan Evans on the Olympics



We look forward to seeing you back on court soon pic.twitter.com/uFidvPiDQ9 — LTA (@the_LTA) July 14, 2021

Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner Murray, 35, will replace Evans as Neal Skupski’s partner in the men’s doubles competition.

Tokyo will be Murray’s fourth Olympic Games having previously competed in Beijing, London and Rio.

Murray competed with Skupski on the ATP Tour last season while the pair also featured together for Great Britain at the 2019 Davis Cup.

Murray’s brother Andy, will defend his title after taking men’s singles gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The Games take place from 23 July until 8 August.