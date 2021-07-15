- Murray is in, Evans is out of the Olympics
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Following Last Year’s Scaled-down Schedule, a Busy 2021 U.S. Open Series Begins in Newport
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/15/21
- Johanna Konta Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics After Positive Covid-19 Result
- Hall Of Fame Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Olympics Dominoes Continue to Fall With Federer Withdrawal; Djokovic Could be Next
- Livesport Prague Open, Ladies Open Lausanne, Hungarian Grand Prix WTA Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Nordea Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Hamburg European Open Updated Draws and Order of Play for 7/14/21
- Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
- World TeamTennis Releases 2021 Schedule
- Last Chance to Bid | The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation | The Online Auction
Murray is in, Evans is out of the Olympics
-
- Updated: July 15, 2021
Jamie Murray has been named Dan Evan’s replacement for Team Great Britain’s tennis team for the Tokyo Games. Evans had to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.
Evans said he was “hugely disappointed” by being forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus.
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner Murray, 35, will replace Evans as Neal Skupski’s partner in the men’s doubles competition.
Tokyo will be Murray’s fourth Olympic Games having previously competed in Beijing, London and Rio.
Murray competed with Skupski on the ATP Tour last season while the pair also featured together for Great Britain at the 2019 Davis Cup.
Murray’s brother Andy, will defend his title after taking men’s singles gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
The Games take place from 23 July until 8 August.