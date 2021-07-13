Johanna Konta Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics After Positive Covid-19 Result

Johanna Konta withdrew from Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for coronavirus; Konta has since returned a positive test, ruling her out of this month’s rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two and a half weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

The three-time Grand Slam semifinalist announced on Twitter that while self-isolating as a close contact, she developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive.

Konta is one of many high-profile tennis players to miss the Tokyo Games. Roger Federer also announced Tuesday that he would miss the games, citing a setback with his knee.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios also will not be competing for medals.