10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Top Story / Happy Birthday Belarusian Tennis Hero Max Mirnyi

Happy Birthday Belarusian Tennis Hero Max Mirnyi


10sBalls | Tennis Balls have known Big Max also known as “The Beast From Belarus” since he came onto the ATP World Tour. He is now a part of the coaching team for Kei Nishikori. We all spent many Birthdays together at Wimbledon. We wish you another happy one!