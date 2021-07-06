Don't Miss
Happy Birthday Belarusian Tennis Hero Max Mirnyi
- Updated: July 6, 2021
10sBalls | Tennis Balls have known Big Max also known as “The Beast From Belarus” since he came onto the ATP World Tour. He is now a part of the coaching team for Kei Nishikori. We all spent many Birthdays together at Wimbledon. We wish you another happy one!