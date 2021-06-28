Jamie Murray’s Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England to be Broadcast Live

Tennis fans around the country will be able to enjoy watching December’s Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England on BBC iPlayer.

Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England is set to be played at Aberdeen’s P & J Live on 21st and 22nd of December in front of what is likely to be a sell-out crowd. In addition to two days of top class tennis the event will also feature musical stars in what is set to be a sports and entertainment extravaganza. Those not lucky enough to get tickets will now be able to follow all the action on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

As well as organising Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England as Tournament Director, Jamie Murray will join Andy Murray and fellow Scot Cameron Norrie as part of Team Scotland. They will take on an English team led by British No.1 Dan Evans and Australian Open doubles winner and recent Roland Garros mixed doubles champion Joe Salisbury.

Jamie Murray said: “It’s great that so many people are excited to see us play live but we’re thrilled that Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England is going to be on the BBC so it can reach an even wider audience. It’s going to be a lot of fun to play and for all of us to be part of and hopefully that will come across to the viewers at home as well as everyone in the crowd.”



Scottish airline Loganair has also come on board as official airline partner for Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England. The airline, founded in Renfrew in 1962, flies to more than 40 destinations across Europe, Scandinavia and the British Isles. Loganair is now the largest operator of domestic routes in the UK and also the largest operator at Aberdeen Airport.

“We’re delighted to have a wonderful Scottish success story like Loganair on board for Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England,” said Murray. “Loganair brings the world to Aberdeen and we’re hoping to bring the tennis spotlight there too.”