Viking International Eastbourne Draws and Order of Play for 6/25/21

- Updated: June 24, 2021
Viking International Eastbourne
Eastbourne, United Kingdom
June 21-26th, 2021
Grass-Court Tennis Visits British South Coast
The Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club welcomes grass-court tennis back this month. The Viking International Eastbourne celebrates its 46th anniversary of women’s tennis and its 10th anniversary of the men’s event this month. After two years in Nottingham, the ATP Tour event returned to Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, for a combined ATP Tour and WTA event in 2017.
Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw:click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, June 25th: click here
