Wimbledon Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 6/22/21
-
- Updated: June 21, 2021
The Championships Wimbledon
SW19, Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 28-July 11th, 2021
£35,016,000
The 134th Championships Wimbledon
The grass-court Grand Slam returns in full glory this month. The 2020 Wimbledon was cancelled due to the pandemic marking the first time in 75 years The Championships were not contested. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is halfway to the calendar Grand Slam, is defending men’s champion. Simona Halep, who swept Serena Williams in the 2019 final, is defending ladies’ champion. Five-time former Wimbledon champion champion Venus Williams and two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray are among the prominent wild cards in the field. The All England Club awarded a total of £38 million in prize money to competitors at The Championships, 2019. This year, the total prize money is £35,016,000.
