Milos Raonic will not be Ready for Wimbledon due to Calf Injury
- Updated: June 20, 2021
Canadian Milos Raonic announced on social media yesterday that he would not be competing at Wimbledon due to a calf injury.
“I wanted to share that I am incredible sad and hurt that I won’t be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year. It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year. I was working hard preparing many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day I hurt my calf. I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor set back. Therefore I won’t be ready for Wimbledon. I will be working hard to get back as soon as possible.”