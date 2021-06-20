Milos Raonic will not be Ready for Wimbledon due to Calf Injury

Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Guido Pella of Argentina during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 08 July 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Canadian Milos Raonic announced on social media yesterday that he would not be competing at Wimbledon due to a calf injury.

“I wanted to share that I am incredible sad and hurt that I won’t be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year. It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year. I was working hard preparing many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day I hurt my calf. I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor set back. Therefore I won’t be ready for Wimbledon. I will be working hard to get back as soon as possible.”

