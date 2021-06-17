Wimbledon Tickets On Sale for UK Residents

Tickets for the 2021 Wimbledon went on sale today to UK residents. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Wimbledon tickets went on sale today—for UK residents only—and as you can imagine demand is insanely high.

Wimbledon begins on June 28th. The return of the grass-court Grand Slam, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, may well be the hottest tennis ticket in years.

Ticket sales are limited to one pair per customer. To view the 2021 Wimbledon public ticket sale, please visit this Ticketmaster link.

“The vast majority of guests have had no issues and successfully purchased tickets,” Wimbledon posted on its website. “We appreciate the disappointment of those who were not able to get tickets on this occasion, but there will be additional opportunities to purchase tickets for this year’s Championships. We encourage all those interested to make sure they are opted in to receive marketing communications from us.

Fans must register with myWimbledon to buy tickets. For information on how to register to buy tickets for the 2021 Wimbledon please visit this Wimbledon ticket information page.

The grass-court Grand Slam reports there will be no queue in operation this year so we won’t see fans camping out in the queue. The 2021 Qualifying tournament will be closed to the public.