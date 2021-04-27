- Mutua Madrid Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/28/21
- 10sBalls.com Features GreatBase Tennis
- Covid Jab is a ‘No-brainer’ says Andy Murray as he Prepares for Wimbledon
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/27/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tennis Tournaments in Estoril and Munich
- Rafa Nadal Outlasts Tsitsipas in 3 Hours and 38 Minutes, Saves 1 Match Point to Triumph in Barcelona Tennis
- Serbia Open Finals Photo Gallery: Matteo Berrettini Tops Aslan Karatsev
- Barcelona Open Final Photo Gallery: Rafa Nadal Edges Stefanos Tsitsipas in Thriller!
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Finals Photo Gallery: Ash Barty Tops Aryna Sabalenka!
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the Barcelona ATP Tennis Final : Rafael Nadal vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500 Draws and Order Of Play for 4/25/21
- Serbia Open Draws and Order Of Play for 4/25/21
- Tennis • Serbia • Karatsev Takes Down Djokovic in Belgrade Marathon, Berrettini Ends Taro Daniel’s Run
- Serbian Open Photo Gallery: Aslan Karatsev Shocks Novak Djokovic!
- Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Semifinal Photo Gallery Featuring Halep, Barty, Sabalenka and More!
Meet & Greet: Cameo Brings Tennis Stars to You
-
- Updated: April 27, 2021
Imagine a tennis future where athletes and audience connect.
A future where Tracy Austin wishes your mom a happy mother’s day, Sloane Stephens congratulates your kid for making the varsity team or the Bryan brothers celebrate your doubles title triumph with a flying chest bump to pump you up.
Now, you can connect with the pros with a personal video message delivered direct to your PC or phone—at a cost—thanks to Cameo.
Tennis stars—including Ivan Lendl, Madison Keys, Shelby Rogers, and Donald Young—are all available for Cameo video messages at various rates.
A Cameo from Hall of Famer Lendl will cost you $150, Keys comes it at $129, the Bryan Brothers can be booked for $295 and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga comes in at $200. If that sounds pricey, considers rock star Jon Bon Jovi’s earns $5,000 per Cameo, former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman goes for $750, while Cameo Santa Claus will send you holiday greetings year round for just $20.
There are some surprising tennis values on Cameo. Paul Annacone, who coached Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Tim Henman, comes in at $50, Grand Slam doubles champion and ESPN tennis analyst Rennae Stubbs goes for $30—the same as Charlotte Bourchard, Genie Bouchard’s twin sister.
Here’s how it works:
Visit Cameo.com and browse the available players. Select your player and file your request with the specific message you want. For instance, hire Ivan Lendl to tell your mom: “Happy Mother’s Day! I wish my forehand was as big as yours!”
Cameo says requests will be completed within seven days. A receipt and order updates are sent to the email address you provide.
When your chosen star tapes the video message, Cameo will email and text you a link to view, share, or download your Cameo
If for some reason your video isn’t completed, the hold on your card will be removed within 5-7 business days