Meet & Greet: Cameo Brings Tennis Stars to You

Imagine a tennis future where athletes and audience connect.

A future where Tracy Austin wishes your mom a happy mother’s day, Sloane Stephens congratulates your kid for making the varsity team or the Bryan brothers celebrate your doubles title triumph with a flying chest bump to pump you up.

Now, you can connect with the pros with a personal video message delivered direct to your PC or phone—at a cost—thanks to Cameo.

Tennis stars—including Ivan Lendl, Madison Keys, Shelby Rogers, and Donald Young—are all available for Cameo video messages at various rates.

A Cameo from Hall of Famer Lendl will cost you $150, Keys comes it at $129, the Bryan Brothers can be booked for $295 and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga comes in at $200. If that sounds pricey, considers rock star Jon Bon Jovi’s earns $5,000 per Cameo, former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman goes for $750, while Cameo Santa Claus will send you holiday greetings year round for just $20.

There are some surprising tennis values on Cameo. Paul Annacone, who coached Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Tim Henman, comes in at $50, Grand Slam doubles champion and ESPN tennis analyst Rennae Stubbs goes for $30—the same as Charlotte Bourchard, Genie Bouchard’s twin sister.

Here’s how it works:

Visit Cameo.com and browse the available players. Select your player and file your request with the specific message you want. For instance, hire Ivan Lendl to tell your mom: “Happy Mother’s Day! I wish my forehand was as big as yours!”

https://www.cameo.com/

Cameo says requests will be completed within seven days. A receipt and order updates are sent to the email address you provide.

When your chosen star tapes the video message, Cameo will email and text you a link to view, share, or download your Cameo

If for some reason your video isn’t completed, the hold on your card will be removed within 5-7 business days