Tennis Star Kim Clijsters Shares an Instagram Update
- Updated: March 15, 2021
Kim Clijsters announced she has suffered a setback in her return to professional tennis. The former World No.1, who was due to return to competition in 10 days in Miami, announced she has pulled out of the tournament.
Clijsters, who won the Miami tournament in 2005 and 2010, was to be a wild card in her first official match since last year’s US Open.
She has since undergone a knee operation in October and contracted COVID-19 in January, interrupting her training schedule.
Clijsters said she was not ready to quit and would undergo pain management treatment over the next 3 to 6 weeks.
