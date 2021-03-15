10sBalls.com
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy First-Round Photo Gallery

Vera Zvonareva swept qualifier Arina Rodionova 6-1, 6-3 in their first round match of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021 WTA tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Arina Rodionova of Australia in action against Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their first round match of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tournament. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Wild card Vera Zvonareva advanced to the St. Petersburg second round vs. third-seeded Fiona Ferro. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Arina Rodionova plays a backhand in her St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy opener. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Jelena Ostapenko powered past Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-2 in their first round match of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021 WTA tennis tournament. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Paula Badosa feels the frustration during her opening-round St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy loss. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Paula Badosa dropped the final three games of the match losing to Jelena Ostapenko in their first round match of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tournament. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
No. 6-seeded Jelena Ostapenko broke serve four times in her St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy win. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV