10sBalls.com
Home / Game, Set, Match / Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Photo Gallery

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Photo Gallery

 Garbiñe Muguruza became the first Spanish woman in history to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Facebook
Garbiñe Muguruza  scored a 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Barbora Krejcikova for her first WTA title in two years.   Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Facebook
“The other weeks I was close, but today I fought harder. I don’t know, I’m very happy about it—very happy,” Garbiñe Muguruza said after winning Dubai. Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Facebook
The No. 8-seeded team of Alexa Guarachi and Darija Jurak embrace after winning the Dubai doubles titles. Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Facebook
Doubles champions show their title trophies. Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Facebook
Garbiñe Muguruza raised her record to a WTA-best 18-4 on the season. Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Facebook
A week after losing the Doha final, Garbiñe Muguruza dropped just one set en route to the Dubai championship. Photo credit: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Facebook