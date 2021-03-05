Nur-Sultan ATP Challenger 125 • Day 7 • Quarterfinals

By Sven Groeneveld



Today was the quarterfinals. Taro was on the schedule as the 4th match. The player’s services prepared another bottle and accordingly Taro finished the bottle completely and won the match 6-2 6-1.

Besides having a great lunch every day on-site prepared by the Radisson hotel, we also have a choice of snacks but my favorite is the prepared nuts!

I am being the paparazzi of the tournament this week. I better thank the local media for all they do during this week.

Also, the Kazakhstan stringers are doing a phenomenal job! Their setup is small but they are very efficient in their work!

Most of all I do want to say a special thank you to all the people that keep the facilities so clean every day! The amount of work is so much and it never stops. After today’s matches center court was taken to the cleaners!

A very productive day at Forte Challenger for Taro! Time to call it a day!

Tomorrow, semi-final day!

Sven Groeneveld