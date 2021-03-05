- Nur-Sultan ATP Challenger 125 • Day 7 • Quarterfinals
- Tsitsipas to Pass Federer for No. 5 in rankings, Rublev also Advances in Rotterdam ATP Tennis
- Alix Ramsay Shares an Alternative Look at Life After Lockdown in Tennis on the ATP Pro Tour • Roger Federer’s Return
- Draws & Order of Play for ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 3/5/2021
- ATP Forte Challenger 125 • Day 6 • Training Day in Nur-Sultan
- Marcus Willis Announces Retirement From Pro Tour
- ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Photo Gallery
- ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results for Wednesday, March 3rd
- Nur-Sultan ATP Forte Challenger 125 • Day 5 • Match Day 2, Very Nice!
- Julie Heldman Shares Her Thoughts On Her Mother Gladys Heldman • The Original 9 Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- Draws & Order of Play for ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 3/4/2021
- Surprise Rotterdam Tennis Results: Zverev Goes Down to Bublik, Medvedev Loses to Lajovic
- Qatar Total Open Results for Tuesday, March 2nd
- ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results for Tuesday, March 2nd
- Nur-Sultan ATP Challenger 125 • Day 4 • “Match Day”
Nur-Sultan ATP Challenger 125 • Day 7 • Quarterfinals
-
- Updated: March 5, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
Today was the quarterfinals. Taro was on the schedule as the 4th match. The player’s services prepared another bottle and accordingly Taro finished the bottle completely and won the match 6-2 6-1.
Besides having a great lunch every day on-site prepared by the Radisson hotel, we also have a choice of snacks but my favorite is the prepared nuts!
I am being the paparazzi of the tournament this week. I better thank the local media for all they do during this week.
Also, the Kazakhstan stringers are doing a phenomenal job! Their setup is small but they are very efficient in their work!
Most of all I do want to say a special thank you to all the people that keep the facilities so clean every day! The amount of work is so much and it never stops. After today’s matches center court was taken to the cleaners!
A very productive day at Forte Challenger for Taro! Time to call it a day!
Tomorrow, semi-final day!
Sven Groeneveld