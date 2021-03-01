Nur-Sultan ATP Challenger Day 3 • Match Preparation and Italian Restuarant

By Sven Groeneveld



The day before a match is always a day to gather your thoughts, do your scouting and add just a little work on the details. The bigger picture is important and embrace the competition.

Matches being played are displayed all over the facility as both courts have a full broadcast team in place!

Early start tomorrow and our warmup has been booked.

Walking for 10 minutes to head to a local Italian restaurant. The food and the views are great! Really appreciate the experience of being in Kazakhstan for the first time!

Our hotel in the middle tower!

