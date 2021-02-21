2021 Australian Open By the Numbers

Non-live content



The AO Media team produced more than 355 content pieces which were downloaded by broadcasters 6370 times up 63% on 2020.



There were 37,204,483 views on AO YouTube and 87,487,753 minutes watched.



Live broadcast programming



There was a total of 21 courts with live cameras across Melbourne Park including 16 match courts and five practice courts .



There was commentary on five courts: Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, John Cain Arena, 1573 Arena and Court 3.



The international commentary team featured world renowned and leading tennis experts including Mark Petchey, John Fitzgerald, Sam Stosur, Mark Philippoussis, Brad Stine, Colin Fleming, Alison Mitchell, Louise Pleming, Wally Masur, Roger Rasheed, Jill Craybas, Nicole Pratt, Josh Eagle, Robbie Koenig, Nicole Bradtke, Liz Smylie, Geoff Masters and Stephanie Brantz .



Broadcast innovations included Augmented Reality graphics and integrated statistics from the Game Insight Group and two other data feeds.



More than 150 cameras around the site gave fans more access than ever before. FlyCam was back covering almost 400 metres across the venue .



The RLA walk on this year featured 104 special LED digital banners and two dedicated LED screens.



Augmented crowd FX and specially designed seat covers transformed the stadiums and coverage during the five-day lockdown.



The World Feed live program was fully hosted for the first time from a dedicated studio inside Rod Laver Arena featuring touchscreen analytics.



Domestic broadcast



Nine Network has dominated the ratings for the last fortnight attracting more than 10.9 million viewers despite the move to February. Nick Kyrgios’ five-set loss to Austrian Dominic Thiem was the highest watched non-news program of 2021 with a national peak of 1.8 million and average audience of 1.27 million. More than 57.5 million hours have been viewed across all sessions over the first 13 days . Cumulatively more than 224.3 million minutes have been streamed online via 9now up 21% on 2020. 162.5 million of these have been simulcast up 18%.



International broadcast



AO 2021 aired live in more than 210 territories on 50+ TV channels, reaching more than 900 million homes daily. All 16 match courts streamed online in more than 115 territories via Nine, iQIYI in China, Sony in India, Eurosport in Europe and ESPN in the Americas .

Chinese, national, free to air broadcaster CCTV increased coverage hours over 85% in week one reaching over 400 million households daily . Across its top 11 markets in Europe, Eurosport’s linear coverage saw an uplift in average audience numbers with Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 registering a 41% and 28% increase respectively in the first week. Additional coverage in Europe provided by MATCH TV (Russia), SSR/SRG (Switzerland), Servus TV (Austria),and BBC (UK – highlights) . In the US, the most viewed telecast on ESPN was Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka peaked at 1.6 million .



The World Feed streamed live on ausopen.com in more than 50 territories including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. All the key stories of each day, on-and-off the court, have aired on thousands of TV channels and online portals around the world via international news agencies including SNTV, Thomson Reuters, and JSNA (Japan Sports News Association) . On radio, live coverage is provided every day by BBC Radio to the UK audience, Sirius XM in the USA, domestic radio broadcaster SEN, and selected matches on NRK Radio in Norway.



Reaching global audiences through content



Top 5 countries reached through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were Australia, United States, India, United Kingdom and Japan . There have been 88.8 million impressions on Instagram, 150 million on Twitter and 65.9 million on Facebook.



Top Instagram post: Tsitsipas beats Rafa Nadal – 780k impressions



Top Tweet: Rafa Nadal post match – 3.2m impressions



Top Facebook post: Naomi Osaka | Australian Open Day 13 Final On-Court Interview… – 964k reach



More than 300 frames have been published as part of the AO Instagram Stories contributing to 25% of the overall impressions on the channel.



Deeper global engagement of tennis fans



The ausopen.com website delivered over 18 million sessions . The website was most popular in Australia, United States, Canada, India and United Kingdom. There were more than 6 million video views on the AO app and website 19% increase in news article features on ausopen.com page views. The official AO app had more than 1 million installs 4 out of 5 star rating for AO app on Google Play store.



Connecting with local audiences



AO has 2,369,017 followers on Weibo and 62,485 on WeChat Individual local language posts achieved upwards of 50K views.



Connecting with new audiences



64% of total video minutes viewed on Facebook were by users who do not follow the AO page . One-minute video views increased by more than 30% on 2020 to 1.1 million . On Instagram, Naomi Osaka post match ceremony after the Women’s finals reached 29% of non-followers . A new TikTok channel for AO 2021 was launched with 53.9 million #ausopen searches Top performing TikTok post: Serena – 2.4 million views.